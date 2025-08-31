Home Leagues Championship English Football League Highlights – ITV | 30 August 2025
English Football League Highlights – ITV | 30 August 2025
Championship
English Football League Highlights - ITV

English Football League Highlights – ITV | 30 August 2025

Action from the day’s games across the Football League including Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough v Sheffield United, and Bristol City v Hull City in the Championship alongside coverage of Stevenage v Wycombe Wanderers in League One and Crewe Alexandra v Swindon Town in League Two.

