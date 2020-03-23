England’s Outside Squad Prospects for the Euros

While the England squad does look settled, there could be a few key players who make a surge towards a call up who might have seemed unlikely some time ago. Some of the older players like Pickford might be worrying about their places, but as new players improve, there’s no room for sentimentality. In this article, we’re going to look at some outside squad prospects for the England squad in the Euros. Not all of these players have played much or at all recently, but a run of form and perhaps some key injuries could see them in the lineup. Or at least in the squad.

But first, let’s look at some outside players who could force themselves into the England squad and even first team.

Phil Foden

Phil Foden is undoubtedly one of the best young prospects in the EPL right now. But one thing he has struggled with is gametime. He’s going to need more of it if he wants to be in the England team. Things have changed slightly recently as Pep Guardiola has slowly started to include him in more important games, including the recent League Cup final. But more gametime will be needed. He’s got the quality, though.

Dean Henderson

With England’s regular keeper Jordan Pickford currently getting a bit of criticism for his form, England boss Southgate might be looking for more options in goal. Thankfully, England have for once got a number of potential keepers, and Dean Henderson is one of the best of them. Currently playing for Sheffield Utd while on loan from Man Utd, Henderson could force his way into the England first team real soon.

Mason Mount

Mason Mount has benefited greatly from Lampard’s insistence on using youth because of Chelsea’s recent transfer ban. However, he plays in a position with a number of other top talents to compete with. These include:

Jack Grealish

It seems amazing that Grealish hasn’t played for England yet, since he has been one of the best players in the league this season. Not just one of the best young players. He’s been one of few positive points for Aston Villa who look like getting relegated. But Grealish could still earn a call up real soon.

James Maddison

Another young midfielder who’s been playing really well but hasn’t quite broken through to the England regular starter that he’ll feel his talent deserves is James Madison. He’s arguably been Leicester’s best player this season.

Jamie Vardy

Vardy recently retired from international football, but if there are key injuries and he continues to play well, he could be an option.

Danny Ings

With injuries to Kane and other forwards, Danny Ings might like his chances of getting into the England squad. While he is older and perhaps less well-known, he’s been playing well for Southampton this season and scoring plenty of goals.

Ben Chilwell

This one is slightly less unusual, as Chilwell has been playing for England already this season. But he’s one of the best full backs in the league, and one that perhaps hasn’t been getting the attention he might think he deserves.

Who do you think is going to be in the next England squad?