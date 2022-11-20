England Win 6-2 Is It Coming Home? | Rio Praises Bellingham & Saka

The FIVE team kick off the first episode of ‘Vibe With Five – World Cup Special’ after England smash Iran 6-2 in their first Group B World Cup match. Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson were on fire analysing the devastating display which saw Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka grab two goals, Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham grab a goal with a top performance, Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling carry on fine England scoring form, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Man City’s Jack Grealish also on the scoresheet after coming on as a substitute. The FIVE team also briefly touched on Karim Benzema being out of the World Cup, future predictions and an announcement for a new ‘Rio Reacts’ show with Manchester United legend Patrice Evra. Vibe With Five is a must watch so make sure you like, share, comment and subscribe.
0:00; – Intro
1:15; – England vs Iran
3:03; – England’s goalscoring potential and squad depth
4:30; – Jude Bellingham’s performance
6:41; – Rio asks which other great English midfielder was performing to this level at Bellingham’s age
8:10; – How much will Bellingham be worth after this World Cup?
9:11; – Potential clubs for Jude Bellingham
10:22; – Bukayo Saka’s performance
11:00; – Rashford and Saka’s resilience since the Euro’s penalty miss
12:39; – How did England look playing 4 at the back?
14:36; – Harry Kane performance
16:06; – Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling performance
17:09; – Should Southgate deploy the same tactics against the USA?
17:46; – Harry Maguire Performance
20:08; – Karim Benzema and other major stars picking up Injuries
21:52; – Which player will own thin World Cup?
24:07; – Can England win the World Cup?
24:58; – Rio’s dream final
25:15; – Outro
