England Win 6-2 Is It Coming Home? | Rio Praises Bellingham & Saka

The FIVE team kick off the first episode of ‘Vibe With Five – World Cup Special’ after England smash Iran 6-2 in their first Group B World Cup match. Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson were on fire analysing the devastating display which saw Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka grab two goals, Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham grab a goal with a top performance, Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling carry on fine England scoring form, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Man City’s Jack Grealish also on the scoresheet after coming on as a substitute. The FIVE team also briefly touched on Karim Benzema being out of the World Cup, future predictions and an announcement for a new ‘Rio Reacts’ show with Manchester United legend Patrice Evra. Vibe With Five is a must watch so make sure you like, share, comment and subscribe.

0:00; – Intro

1:15; – England vs Iran

3:03; – England’s goalscoring potential and squad depth

4:30; – Jude Bellingham’s performance

6:41; – Rio asks which other great English midfielder was performing to this level at Bellingham’s age

8:10; – How much will Bellingham be worth after this World Cup?

9:11; – Potential clubs for Jude Bellingham

10:22; – Bukayo Saka’s performance

11:00; – Rashford and Saka’s resilience since the Euro’s penalty miss

12:39; – How did England look playing 4 at the back?

14:36; – Harry Kane performance

16:06; – Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling performance

17:09; – Should Southgate deploy the same tactics against the USA?

17:46; – Harry Maguire Performance

20:08; – Karim Benzema and other major stars picking up Injuries

21:52; – Which player will own thin World Cup?

24:07; – Can England win the World Cup?

24:58; – Rio’s dream final

25:15; – Outro

FIVE UK IG: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIVEUK

FIVE UK Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK

FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk?_t=8WyEhNvbXwj&_r=

Rio Ferdinand IG: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5

Joel Beya IG: https://instagram.com/joelbeya1

Joel Beya Twitter: https://twitter.com/joelbeya

Stephen Howson IG: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson

Stephen Howson Twitter: https://twitter.com/mrstephenhowson

#five #rioferdinand