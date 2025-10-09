England v Wales Full Match | 9 October 2025

Mark Pougatch is joined by Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Rob Page as England and Wales meet in a friendly at Wembley Stadium for the first time since the 2022 World Cup – England won 3-0 on that occasion in Qatar and will be full of confidence after producing their finest performance of the Thomas Tuchel era last time out with an emphatic 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Serbia, while Wales kept their World Cup hopes alive with a vital 1-0 win in Kazakhstan as coach Craig Bellamy continues to make a strong impression since taking the role in 2024. Commentary comes from Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon.