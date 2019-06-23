Home International Games FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 England v USA Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi Final | 2 July 2019

England v USA Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi Final | 2 July 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup
England v USA – All the action from the opening semi-final, held at Stade de Lyon in France. England have prevailed 3-0 in both their last-16 and quarter-final matches against Cameroon and Norway respectively, and are now looking to reach the final for the first time, having lost 2-1 to Japan at this stage four years ago. However, they face a tough task against reigning champions America, who have defeated two other European sides in Spain and France in the knockout stages.

