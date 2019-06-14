England v Soccer Aid XI Full Match – Soccer Aid | 16 June 2019

Soccer Aid

England v Soccer Aid XI – Dermot O’Leary and Kirsty Gallacher introduce the annual celebrity charity football match to raise money in aid of international charity Unicef, which this year comes from Stamford Bridge. Among the celebrities and footballing legends playing are Mo Farah, Ben Shephard, John Terry, Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen on the England side, and Usain Bolt, Niall Horan, Didier Drogba and Eric Cantona representing the rest of the world. Sam Allardyce and Harry Redknapp manage the respective teams, assisted by Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan, and there is live music from Tiesto, Jonas Blue and Rita Ora.