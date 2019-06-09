Home International Games FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 England v Scotland Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup | 9 June 2019

England v Scotland Full Match – FIFA Women's World Cup | 9 June 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup
England v Scotland – Coverage of both teams’ opening Group D clash at Stade de Nice in France. England entered among the favourites, having beaten USA, Japan and Brazil to the recent She Believes Cup and finished third in this competition four years ago in Canada. In contrast, Scotland have qualified for the finals of a major women’s football tournament for the first time in their history, though a positive result in this match will greatly boost their hopes of progressing from a group also containing Argentina and Japan.

