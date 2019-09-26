England v Montenegro Full Match – Euro Qualifier

England v Montenegro – Mark Pougatch presents coverage of the Group A qualifier at Wembley Stadium. This is England’s 1,000th international match and they need at least a draw to mark the occasion by securing their place in the Euro 2020 finals. The reverse fixture saw Gareth Southgate’s men claim an emphatic 5-1 victory, when the hosts took a shock lead before Michael Keane equalised, Ross Barkley scored a brace and the prolific duo of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling added one each. With analysis from Roy Keane, Lee Dixon and Ashley Cole, and commentary by Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.

