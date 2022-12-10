Home International Games FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022 England v France Full Match – FIFA World Cup | Quarter-final | 10 December 2022

England v France Full Match – FIFA World Cup | Quarter-final | 10 December 2022

England v France – Coverage of the fourth quarter-final, which comes from Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions reached this stage by topping Group B, then overcoming Senegal 3-0 on Sunday. Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka got on the scoresheet in that last-16 match, which turned out to be a relatively straightfoward win, but Southgate and his men will know that they face a much stiffer test here against the reigning world champions. Les Bleus finished top of Group D, despite a shock 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in their final group game, and beat Poland 3-1 in the first knockout round thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and a Kylian Mbappe brace. Tonight’s winners will advance to the second semi-final on Wednesday to face either Morocco or Portugal, while the losers will be left to ponder what might have been

