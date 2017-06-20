England v Belgium – Full Match | World Cup 2018 – Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: England v Belgium

England play their final Group G match and it’s the eagerly-awaited fixture against Belgium in Kaliningrad. Gareth Southgate will be particularly wary of the Premier League talent in Belgium’s ranks in the form of Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, the fleet-footed Eden Hazard and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. England aren’t short of match winners of their own and Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Marcus Rashford will relish the chance to go up against Roberto Martinez’s much-fancied side.

