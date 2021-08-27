Home International Games England England U21 2-0 Kosovo U21 | Cole Palmer Scores on England U21 Debut | Highlights

Paul Scholes – Greatest Premier League Goals!

England U21’s started their first game of the Lee Carsley era in their Euro qualifiers of Group G where debutant Cole Palmer and co shine to give Young Lion’s their first win in their Euro 2023 qualifying campaign opener.

