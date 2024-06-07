Home News and Interviews England face reality check | Leicester want Solskjaer | Back Pages Tonight

Martin Hardy and Riath Al-Samarrai discuss tomorrow’s back page stories including reaction to England’s loss to Iceland at Wembley.

