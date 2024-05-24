Home Friendly match England 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina | Palmer, Kane & Trent Seal Victory At St. James Park Highlights

The Three Lions net three goals in the second half to secure a win at St. James’ Park in preparation for EURO 2024. Three second-half goals scored by Cole Palmer’s cooly slotted away his penalty early in the second half to give us the lead, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant cushioned volley from a clever Jack Grealish pick-out. Then, up steps Harry Kane as he slots away his 62nd Three Lions goal from a goalmouth scramble.

