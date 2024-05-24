England 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina | Palmer, Kane & Trent Seal Victory At St. James Park Highlights

The Three Lions net three goals in the second half to secure a win at St. James’ Park in preparation for EURO 2024. Three second-half goals scored by Cole Palmer’s cooly slotted away his penalty early in the second half to give us the lead, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant cushioned volley from a clever Jack Grealish pick-out. Then, up steps Harry Kane as he slots away his 62nd Three Lions goal from a goalmouth scramble.

SUBSCRIBE to ensure you don’t miss a video from the England YouTube channel. Hit the bell to get notifications on our latest uploads!

► Subscribe: http://bit.ly/FATVSub

► Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/england

► Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/england

► Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/englandteam

► Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/england

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@england

► Web: https://www.englandfootball.com

#England #ThreeLions