END TO END | Real Madrid vs. Chelsea Highlights (UEFA Womens Champions League 2022-23)

December 8, 2022 — Real Madrid vs. Chelsea (UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022-2023 Group Stage Matchday 4).
00:00:30 – Shot by Sam Kerr
00:00:53 – Booking by Athenea Del Castillo
00:01:20 – Shot by Olga Carmona
00:01:44 – Shot by Sam Kerr
00:02:18 – Save by Ann-Katrin Berger
00:02:34 – Goal by Caroline Weir
00:03:25 – Defensive act by Kathellen Sousa Feitoza
00:03:42 – Save by María Isabel Rodríguez
00:03:53 – Pass by Caroline Weir
00:04:11 – Foul by Ivana Andrés
00:04:41 – Goal by María Isabel Rodríguez
00:05:12 – Pass by Niamh Charles
00:05:38 – Booking by Jessica Carter
00:05:57 – Foul by Lauren James
00:06:19 – Booking by Lauren James
00:06:29 – Shot by Maite Oroz
00:06:42 – Save by Ann-Katrin Berger
00:07:00 – Shot by Olga Carmona
00:07:24 – Shot by Caroline Weir
00:07:46 – Shot by Sam Kerr
00:08:13 – Cross by Erin Cuthbert
00:08:31 – Full Time