END TO END | Real Madrid vs. Chelsea Highlights (UEFA Womens Champions League 2022-23)

December 8, 2022 — Real Madrid vs. Chelsea (UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022-2023 Group Stage Matchday 4).

00:00:30 – Shot by Sam Kerr

00:00:53 – Booking by Athenea Del Castillo

00:01:20 – Shot by Olga Carmona

00:01:44 – Shot by Sam Kerr

00:02:18 – Save by Ann-Katrin Berger

00:02:34 – Goal by Caroline Weir

00:03:25 – Defensive act by Kathellen Sousa Feitoza

00:03:42 – Save by María Isabel Rodríguez

00:03:53 – Pass by Caroline Weir

00:04:11 – Foul by Ivana Andrés

00:04:41 – Goal by María Isabel Rodríguez

00:05:12 – Pass by Niamh Charles

00:05:38 – Booking by Jessica Carter

00:05:57 – Foul by Lauren James

00:06:19 – Booking by Lauren James

00:06:29 – Shot by Maite Oroz

00:06:42 – Save by Ann-Katrin Berger

00:07:00 – Shot by Olga Carmona

00:07:24 – Shot by Caroline Weir

00:07:46 – Shot by Sam Kerr

00:08:13 – Cross by Erin Cuthbert

00:08:31 – Full Time