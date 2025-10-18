Emmanuel Adebayor : The Big Interview

With 97 Premier League goals for some of the biggest clubs in English football, Emmanuel Adebayor was one of Africa’s finest footballers to play on these shores. Now, through his SEA Foundation, Adebayor is making a significant impact off the pitch, providing inspiration and opportunity for people in Togo and across the continent. This week, in support of the Premier League’s No Room For Racism Campaign, The Big Interview sits down with the former African footballer of the year to discuss his challenges in early life, his colourful career, his charitable work around the globe and the influence and importance of different cultures in the Premier League.