Home International Games FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022 Emiliano Martinez’s FIRST phone call after winning the World Cup ❤️ | ESPN FC

Former head goalkeeping coach, Neil Cutler joins Luis Miguel Echegaray on ESPN FC to talk about Emiliano Martinez’s World Cup triumph with Argentina.
0:00 Introductions
1:00 What’s ahead for Cutler in 2023
2:20 Watching Emi Martinez win the World Cup
5:30 Emi Martinez’s celebrations and “relief”
8:00 How his move to Aston Villa came to be
11:00 What Neil Cutler saw in Emi early on
12:45 Likening saves to ping pong
14:30 The penalty shootout
16:30 His journey to the Premier League
17:00 Emi as a person
19:30 What’s Emi Martinez’s future like?
