EFL on Quest – 28th November 2018
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Unai Emery Pre Match Press Conference – Arsenal vs Vorskla | Europa League
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
65 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
EFL on Quest – 28th November 2018
EFL ON QUEST
Quest is the new home of EFL highlights! Throughout the season, host Colin Murray will bring you 90 minutes of extensive EFL match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two. We’ll showcase all the must-watch moments for football fans across the country, alongside insightful analysis from Murray and a panel of expert pundits.