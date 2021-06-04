Home International Games Euro 2020 Early Kick Off: With Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out, Who should Southgate take to the Euro’s?



With Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of the England Euro 2020 squad with injury; David Ornstein & Michael Bridge discuss:

Who Gareth Southgate should consider to take to the tournament instead.
Which players will be key for England during the Euro’s.

