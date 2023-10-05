Home Leagues Serie A Dyabla’s fine touch for Lukaku | Top Assists | Round 7 | Serie A 2023/24

Dyabla’s fine touch for Lukaku | Top Assists | Round 7 | Serie A 2023/24

Dyabla’s fine touch for Lukaku | Top Assists | Round 7 | Serie A 2023/24
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Where Man Utd Went Wrong Against Galatasaray & The Changes Needed | VAR Audio Leak Reaction

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

The best assists of round 7: Mandragora, Dybala, Thuram, Kvaratskhelia, Leao | Serie A 2023/24

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
Messi Team Mate Stories | AC Milan Highs with Zlatan & Ronaldinho | Kevin-Prince Boateng Exclusive

Messi Team Mate Stories | AC Milan Highs with Zlatan & Ronaldinho | Kevin-Prince Boateng Exclusive

Next Video
Where Man Utd Went Wrong Against Galatasaray & The Changes Needed | VAR Audio Leak Reaction

Where Man Utd Went Wrong Against Galatasaray & The Changes Needed | VAR Audio Leak Reaction

Related videos

Top