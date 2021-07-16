Dortmund turn down Chelsea’s player-plus-cash bid for Erling Haaland!
Loading advertisement...
Up next
3 Big Transfers of the Summer
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
67 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Dortmund turn down Chelsea’s player-plus-cash bid for Erling Haaland!
Borussia Dortmund have turned down Chelsea’s opening offer for striker Erling Haaland, according to Sky in Germany.