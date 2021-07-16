Home Leagues Bundesliga Dortmund turn down Chelsea’s player-plus-cash bid for Erling Haaland!
Dortmund turn down Chelsea’s player-plus-cash bid for Erling Haaland!
Dortmund turn down Chelsea’s player-plus-cash bid for Erling Haaland!

Borussia Dortmund have turned down Chelsea’s opening offer for striker Erling Haaland, according to Sky in Germany.

