Dortmund reject Manchester United’s £91.3m Sancho bid | The Transfer Show
Manchester United have had a bid for Jadon Sancho worth up to £91.3m (€100m) rejected by Borussia Dortmund. The offer was for an initial £73m, rising to up to £91.3m, which fell short of Dortmund’s £108m valuation.