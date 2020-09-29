Home TV Show News and Interviews Dortmund reject Manchester United’s £91.3m Sancho bid | The Transfer Show
Dortmund reject Manchester United’s £91.3m Sancho bid | The Transfer Show
Dortmund reject Manchester United's £91.3m Sancho bid | The Transfer Show

Manchester United have had a bid for Jadon Sancho worth up to £91.3m (€100m) rejected by Borussia Dortmund. The offer was for an initial £73m, rising to up to £91.3m, which fell short of Dortmund’s £108m valuation.

