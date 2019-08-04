Does Mauro Icardi make PSG a Champions League contender? | Transfer Talk

The Mauro Icardi saga ended on the final day of the transfer window with the former Inter Milan captain joining Paris Saint-Germain on loan for the 2019-20 season. ESPN FC’s Gab Marcotti, Craig Burley, Steve Nicol and Frank Leboeuf react to the deadline-day move and get into a spirited debate with each other about whether the addition of Icardi to an attack that includes Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani makes PSG a legitimate contender in the UEFA Champions League.