Documentary – Over Land and Sea | What Makes a True Football Fan?

Is English Premier League is simply the best? One of the main reason is EPL club’s worldwide fan base. This short documentary shows insight of What Makes a True Football Fan? Often many fans travels thousands miles to watch their club games, in this documentary West Ham fan travels to London all the way from Shanghai, China to watch club games and in contrast 2 hometown club fans travels from London to China to watch their club pre-season games. Check out more about this blog