Do Americans Bet on Premier League and European Leagues?

The Premier League is one of the most prominent sports leagues in the world. It has a potential audience of 4.7 billion individuals in more than 200 countries. It is not only popular with sports enthusiasts, but also among bookmakers.

It is believed that more than $1 billion is wagered on each Premier League game, with bets placed from all around the world.

The Premier League and other European leagues including La Liga, Bundesliga, League 1, and Seria A are immensely popular in the United States. As gambling rules have changed in the US, more Americans are betting on these matches.

Regulations

In 2018, the United States overturned the federal prohibition prohibiting sports betting, allowing individual states to authorize and regulate it. Since then, numerous states have passed laws to regulate sports betting, authorizing the establishment of online and retail sportsbooks.

If you want to gamble on the Premier and European Leagues in the United States, you can now do so, provided that you reside in a state where sports betting is allowed. Here’s a brief guideline on betting on League soccer.

Getting Started

It is quite simple to get started betting on the Premier League. To begin, select a legitimate US online betting sportsbook and register. Make certain that all of the information you provide is true since you will need to check it before placing any bets.

Of course, you’ll want to be certain that the sportsbook you join accepts Premier League wagers. That shouldn’t be an issue because all big sports betting sites cover the league. However, it’s worth checking to see what markets they offer and compare the odds with other sites.

After signing up and establishing your account, all that remains is for you to deposit to get your bonus. You can get a first deposit bonus of up to $2500 at the best online betting USA sportsbooks. Before claiming any bonuses, always read the terms and conditions.

Selecting a Game

After you’ve made a deposit, you can select the game on which you wish to wager. Navigate to the soccer area to locate games from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Seria A, and League 1. If it’s during the season, there should be plenty of forthcoming games to select from.

You may also wager on Premier League outrights, like who will win the league, who will score the most goals, and which clubs will be relegated.

Make sure you select a game that you’ve thoroughly examined, and see if any significant players are out due to injury or suspensions. If you wish to wager on a game, you need also consider the head-to-head record, schedule, and other considerations before selecting a game and making a bet.

Placing the Bet

Finding the game you want to bet on is as simple as clicking on it to add it to your slip. From here, all you have to do is select your stake and then confirm the bet.

When it comes to betting markets, most USA gamblers choose Moneyline, over/under, halftime/full-time. The Draw No Bet market is another solid choice for the European soccer League.

Moneyline Bet

On the Moneyline, there are three possible outcomes: home team win, tie, and away team win. Soccer differs from other American sports in that the host team lines up on the left side of the field.

Moneyline bets are settled at the end of Regular Time (90 minutes plus injury time), which is the length of each Premier League game. Remember that cup games in England, such as the FA Cup and the Carabao League Cup, can go to extra time and penalties. Whatever happens, all Moneyline bets will be paid at the end of Regular Time.

Over/Under Bets

Total Goals / Over/Under is the number of goals you predict will be scored in the game in soccer betting. Most online sportsbooks in the United States will provide a single goal line for games, which can range from Over/Under 0.5, 1, or 1.5 goals to Over/Under 3.5, 4, or 4.5 goals.

Halftime/ Full-Time Betting

Halftime/Fulltime betting is when you bet on what will happen at halftime and what will happen at full-time.

This is a smart bet if you believe a strong favorite, such as Manchester City, will overpower Watford, score early, and run out victors. Or if you have a huge favorite against a defensively strong club and believe they will break them down in the second half.

Betting on the Draw No Bet

Draw no bet is a Moneyline bet without the draw option. If Tottenham (+310) wins, a $100 bet would net you $310. To win $100, you would need to bet $425 on Manchester City (-425). If the game ends in a tie, your bet is considered a push, and your stake is returned to you.

A Double Chance Bet

Double Chance allows you to combine two Moneyline results into a single wager. If you believe an underdog will surprise a huge favorite, this is a better bet than just backing them to win on the Moneyline.

European League Betting Tips

It is simple to learn how to bet on the major European football leagues. The difficult aspect is picking winners consistently. Good research cannot be substituted. Learn everything you can about the game, teams, and players, and then attempt the following strategies:

Do the Work – Don’t bet or guess at random. Before you put a bet on a Premier League game, do your homework and make smart estimates and informed choices. Research may lead to success, but you must put in the effort.

Shop Around – Shop around for the greatest deal on a wager. Finding higher odds on a wager may not help you win it, but it will boost your chances of winning.

Conclusion

Most major online sportsbooks in the United States will always provide a wide choice of betting markets on all Premier League games, so you’ll be able to wager on things like correct score and prop bets like the number of corners or cards issued. All of these alternatives provide a lot of diversity, but it’s crucial to be responsible while betting.