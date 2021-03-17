Home Cup Games Europa League Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Europa League | 18 March 2021
Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Europa League | 18 March 2021
Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Europa League | 18 March 2021

Action from the UEFA Europa League as Dinamo Zagreb meet Tottenham in their round of 16 second leg tie at Stadion Maksimir. Spurs take a 2-0 lead into this tie from the first leg.

