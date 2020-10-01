Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Didier Drogba becomes first African player ever to win the UEFA President’s Award
Didier Drogba becomes first African player ever to win the UEFA President’s Award
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Watch every goal of the mid-week Round 1 fixtures – Serie A

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
1 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Didier Drogba becomes first African player ever to win the UEFA President’s Award

Didier Drogba is the winner of the 2020 UEFA President’s Award 🏆

A champion on and off the pitch – Drogba is the first African to claim this accolade

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
serie a

Watch every goal of the mid-week Round 1 fixtures – Serie A

Related videos

Top