Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Did you have any experiences playing against players with bad breath? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Did you have any experiences playing against players with bad breath? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Did you have any experiences playing against players with bad breath? | ESPN FC Extra Time
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

TSG Hoffenheim – Borussia Dortmund 2-3 | Highlights | Matchday 20 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

The ESPN FC Extra Time crew go over questions sent in by viewers via Twitter.
0:00 Introductions!
1:13 Thomas Tuchel and Romelu Lukaku problem?
3:54 Are fullbacks Trent/Robbo more important for Liverpool?
7:30 Do players watch opponents matches in hoping that they lose?
9:29 Is it annoying that teams sit behind the ball and hope for a draw?
12:01 Why do players stop defending to appeal for offside?
13:56 Best goalkeeper performance you’ve ever seen live?
18:32 Did you have experiences with players that had bad odor or bad breath?
#FCEXTRATIME

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC

Previous Video
Chelsea 2-0 Spurs | Ziyech Pearler & Thiago Silva Header Give Blues Win! | Premier League Highlights

Chelsea 2-0 Spurs | Ziyech Pearler & Thiago Silva Header Give Blues Win! | Premier League Highlights

Next Video
TSG Hoffenheim – Borussia Dortmund 2-3 | Highlights | Matchday 20 – Bundesliga 2021/22

TSG Hoffenheim – Borussia Dortmund 2-3 | Highlights | Matchday 20 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Related videos

Top