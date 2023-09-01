Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Did Liverpool make a BIG MISTAKE not accepting the ￡150M bid for Mo Salah? 💰 | ESPN FC EXTRA TIME

Welcome to ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Extra Time
1:10 What do the Chelsea boys think about the club’s strategy
5:15 How big a transfer deadline deal would it take to get Shaka out of his house?
6:30 Which transfer players have a better chance to revive their summer?
7:30 Has anyone on the ESPN FC crew ever moved on a deadline day?
9:00 Are people underestimating PSG this season?
10:15 Shaka shares the smallest ground he’s ever played on
15:00 Is Liverpool making a mistake not accepting the ￡150M bid for Mo Salah?
16:00 Does Dan the Man choose all the questions?

