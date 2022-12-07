DIANI AT THE DOUBLE | Vllaznia vs. PSG Highlights (UEFA Womens Champions League 2022-23)

Subscribe On YouTube & Watch The UEFA Women’s Champions League For Free 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNUWCLYouTubeSubscribe

Follow Our Social Channels 👇

Instagram: https://instagram.com/daznfootball

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DAZNFootball

Snapchat: https://bit.ly/UWCLSnap

Subscribe to DAZN 👉 https://www.dazn.com

#DAZN #UWCL #Football #soccer00:00:00 – PSG teams out

00:00:19 – Shot by Lieke Martens

00:00:39 – Defensive act by Gresa Berisha

00:01:01 – Penalty Received by Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

00:01:34 – Goal by Kadidiatou Diani

00:02:02 – Shot by Mengwen Li

00:02:26 – Shot by Sakina Karchaoui

00:02:54 – Goal by Kadidiatou Diani

00:03:50 – GK Save by Kaylin Williams-Mosier

00:04:06 – Booking by Rrezona Ramadani

00:04:21 – Shot by Lieke Martens

00:04:40 – GK Save by Kaylin Williams-Mosier

00:05:00 – Goal by Ramona Bachmann

00:05:47 – Shot by Lieke Martens

00:06:09 – Goal by Magnaba Folquet

00:06:56 – Shot by Sandy Baltimore

00:07:19 – GK Save by Kaylin Williams-Mosier

00:07:41 – Shot by Magnaba Folquet

00:08:02 – End Match by Vllaznia Femra