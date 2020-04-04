Dennis Bergkamp – Arsenal Legends | Documentary

Signed in 1995 from Serie A’s Inter Milan, Dutch international Dennis Bergkamp would go on to win 3 Premier League titles and 4 FA Cups with the club over an eleven year spell.

Honoured with a statue outside Emirates Stadium, the iceman was and continues to be a fan favourite, with many heralding the Dutchman as one of the most technically gifted players to have ever worn the Arsenal shirt.

Now enjoy this in-depth documentary as Dennis discusses his football heroes, his move to the club, winning the Premier League, being an Invincible, Arsene Wenger and more.