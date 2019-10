West Ham players Declan Rice Ryan Fredericks were attending FIFA 20 event. During this course of event West Ham team-mate Mark Noble team up with Betway and pranked Rice with a fake car clamp ahead of their clash with Everton last weekend of Premier League fixture.

Watch Full Video – How does England and West Ham star Declan Rice react when Betway, with the help of Hammers captain Mark Noble, clamp his car and tell him it’s getting towed?