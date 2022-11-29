Home International Games FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022 DEBATE: Predicting the World Cup knockouts FULL BRACKET! 🏆 | Saturday Social ft Statman Dave & Specs

BBC Match Of The Day Highlights – FIFA World Cup 2022 | 2 December 2022

Smithy and Joe are joined by Statman Dave & Specs this week on Saturday Social. With the round of 16 kicking off later today, we get the guests to predict the outcome of the entire knockout stage.
