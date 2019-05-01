Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The Debate – 1 May 2019
The Debate – 1 May 2019
The Debate – 1 May 2019

The Debate panel of Jermaine Pennant and Ray Parlour discuss the Champions League semi-final between FC Barcelona and Liverpool and whether Liverpool were unlucky to come away with a 3-0 defeat.

