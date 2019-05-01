The Debate – 1 May 2019
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Why are Man City and Liverpool so far ahead in the Premier League title race? | The Debate
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
75 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
The Debate – 1 May 2019
The Debate panel of Jermaine Pennant and Ray Parlour discuss the Champions League semi-final between FC Barcelona and Liverpool and whether Liverpool were unlucky to come away with a 3-0 defeat.