Deadline Day winners & losers, have Arsenal left themselves short & can Lampard, Alli and Van de Beek revive Everton?

Pete and Dharms are joined by football writer, and one part of the Ranks FC podcast, Sam Tighe to discuss a frenetic Deadline Day, delivering their winners and losers from the January transfer window (03:30). Tottenham were the busiest club on the final day of the window… the panel assess their activity (27:22), before giving their verdict on the business – or lack of business – done by their north London rivals, Arsenal (36:03). Frank Lampard is the new man at Everton – and with Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli now on board – Dharms and Sam have their say on everything going on at Goodison Park (49:43). Pete and Dharms look ahead to the summer transfer window before Pete delivers his final thought (1:00:34).