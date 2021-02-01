Deadline Day: Latest transfer news and rumours – 1 February 2021
All the latest transfer news on Deadline Day as Liverpool move for Preston’s Ben Davies, plus updates on the future of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Dele Alli and more.
- Liverpool have made an approach for Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta Car as deadline day approaches but the French side’s struggle to find a replacement has left a move in doubt.
- Anthony Martial has asked Manchester United to help with security at his house after racist trolls targeted him and his wife online.
- Manchester City are in talks with Fluminense to sign teenagers Kayky and Metinho – but the Brazilian club are holding out for more than the £15m package currently on the table.
- Wayne Rooney has turned to Manchester United for help after agreeing a loan deal for highly-rated defender Teden Mengi.
- Dayot Upamecano could be set to join the Premier League this year as his agent has confirmed he will choose between two ‘top’ English clubs and Bayern Munich ‘soon’.
- Galatasaray have opened negotiations with Benfica over a loan for Gedson Fernandes, with the Portuguese international’s 18-month loan at Tottenham to be cut short.
- Idrissa Gueye has opted to reject the chance to join Newcastle United on loan from Paris Saint-Germain despite initial positive talks.
- Dele Alli’s last hope of securing a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain hangs on whether Tottenham can put a deal together for another attacking midfielder on Monday.
- Manchester City are sending top prospect Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Blackburn Rovers on loan for their promotion bid.
- Arsenal outcast William Saliba has admitted that he was “hurt” by his lack of opportunities with the Gunners.
- Southampton are trying to complete a deadline day deal for Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles following injuries to three key players in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa.
- Football has been cleared to continue with their new post-Brexit arrangement for transfers, which includes discretionary exemptions for leading European players, during the summer trading window.
- Rugby Australia’s offer to host the British & Irish Lions series against South Africa is unlikely to be accepted despite being considered by power-brokers as an “option on the table”.
- Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is set for a six-month loan away from Stamford Bridge in Thomas Tuchel’s first week at the club.
- Jean-Philippe Mateta’s arrival at Crystal Palace is expected to limit the chances for Christian Benteke in the first team under Roy Hodgson.
- Leicester are set to make a late move for Arsenal’s in-demand Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is desperate to move before Monday’s transfer deadline so he stands a chance of playing in potentially the biggest tournament of his career.
- Arsenal are expecting offers from La Liga clubs Villarreal and Real Betis to take young forward Reiss Nelson on loan.
- Dele Alli looks set to stay at Tottenham until the summer.
- Neymar has confirmed that both he and Kylian Mbappe are now happy at Paris Saint-Germain and want to remain at the football club.
- Bernd Leno says new Arsenal signing Martin Odegaard is already exciting his team-mates in training after joining on loan from Real Madrid earlier this week.
- Jonjoe Kenny is set to sign for Celtic on loan, with the Everton defender having been on the fringes at Goodison Park this season.
- Rangers have opened talks with Aberdeen over a deadline-day move for Scott Wright.
- Kilmarnock will begin the hunt for a new boss on Monday with Tommy Wright and Stephen Robinson both in the frame.
- Steven Gerrard has allowed Derby County boss Wayne Rooney to open talks with George Edmundson over a deadline day loan move to Derby County.
- Hibernian have rejected Birmingham City’s final £3m offer for Kevin Nisbet.
- Hibernian midfielder Stevie Mallan is on his way to Turkey to sign a big-money deal with Malatyaspor.
- Rangers’ pre-contract summer signing Jack Simpson could join another club on loan until the end of the season, Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall revealed.