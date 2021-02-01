Deadline Day: Latest transfer news and rumours – 1 February 2021

All the latest transfer news on Deadline Day as Liverpool move for Preston’s Ben Davies, plus updates on the future of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Dele Alli and more.

Liverpool have made an approach for Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta Car as deadline day approaches but the French side’s struggle to find a replacement has left a move in doubt.

Anthony Martial has asked Manchester United to help with security at his house after racist trolls targeted him and his wife online.

Manchester City are in talks with Fluminense to sign teenagers Kayky and Metinho – but the Brazilian club are holding out for more than the £15m package currently on the table.

Wayne Rooney has turned to Manchester United for help after agreeing a loan deal for highly-rated defender Teden Mengi.

Dayot Upamecano could be set to join the Premier League this year as his agent has confirmed he will choose between two ‘top’ English clubs and Bayern Munich ‘soon’.

Galatasaray have opened negotiations with Benfica over a loan for Gedson Fernandes, with the Portuguese international’s 18-month loan at Tottenham to be cut short.

Idrissa Gueye has opted to reject the chance to join Newcastle United on loan from Paris Saint-Germain despite initial positive talks.

Dele Alli’s last hope of securing a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain hangs on whether Tottenham can put a deal together for another attacking midfielder on Monday.

Manchester City are sending top prospect Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Blackburn Rovers on loan for their promotion bid.

Arsenal outcast William Saliba has admitted that he was “hurt” by his lack of opportunities with the Gunners.

Southampton are trying to complete a deadline day deal for Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles following injuries to three key players in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa.

Football has been cleared to continue with their new post-Brexit arrangement for transfers, which includes discretionary exemptions for leading European players, during the summer trading window.

Rugby Australia’s offer to host the British & Irish Lions series against South Africa is unlikely to be accepted despite being considered by power-brokers as an “option on the table”.

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is set for a six-month loan away from Stamford Bridge in Thomas Tuchel’s first week at the club.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s arrival at Crystal Palace is expected to limit the chances for Christian Benteke in the first team under Roy Hodgson.

Leicester are set to make a late move for Arsenal’s in-demand Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is desperate to move before Monday’s transfer deadline so he stands a chance of playing in potentially the biggest tournament of his career.

Arsenal are expecting offers from La Liga clubs Villarreal and Real Betis to take young forward Reiss Nelson on loan.

Dele Alli looks set to stay at Tottenham until the summer.

Neymar has confirmed that both he and Kylian Mbappe are now happy at Paris Saint-Germain and want to remain at the football club.

Bernd Leno says new Arsenal signing Martin Odegaard is already exciting his team-mates in training after joining on loan from Real Madrid earlier this week.

Jonjoe Kenny is set to sign for Celtic on loan, with the Everton defender having been on the fringes at Goodison Park this season.

Rangers have opened talks with Aberdeen over a deadline-day move for Scott Wright.

Kilmarnock will begin the hunt for a new boss on Monday with Tommy Wright and Stephen Robinson both in the frame.

Steven Gerrard has allowed Derby County boss Wayne Rooney to open talks with George Edmundson over a deadline day loan move to Derby County.