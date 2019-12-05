Would a David Moyes return save Everton from relegation? | Extra Time

Steve Nicol, Julien Laurens, Matteo Bonetti, Alejandro Moreno and Adrian Healey of ESPN FC answer fan questions in Extra Time, including: if Stevie still thinks Manchester United played poorly vs. Tottenham, (2:56) who the right manager is to replace Marco Silva at Everton, (5:36) what it would take to get Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to replace Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona, (6:50) and what would have happened if the FC panel was caught by their manager on their cellphone before a game like AC Milan players were photographed doing last week.