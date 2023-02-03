Home Cup Games Coppa Italia Darmian sends Inter through | Every Goal | Quarter-Finals | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2022/23

Darmian sends Inter through | Every Goal | Quarter-Finals | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2022/23

Darmian sends Inter through | Every Goal | Quarter-Finals | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2022/23
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-West Ham (H)

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

All the goals from Quarter-Finals | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2022/23

0:00 Every Goal Quarter-Finals
0:06 Matteo Darmian, Inter-Atalanta 1-0
0:37 Luka Jovic, Fiorentina-Torino 1-0
1:00 Jonathan Ikonè, Fiorentina-Torino 2-0
1:27 Yann Karamoh, Fiorentina-Torino 2-1
1:47 Cyriel Dessers, Roma-Cremonese 0-1
2:03 Zeki Celik (OG), Roma-Cremonese 0-2
2:31 Andrea Belotti, Roma-Cremonese 1-2
2:58 Gleison Bremer, Juventus-Lazio 1-0

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
Brentford vs Southampton | SAINTS LIVE: The Pre-Match Show

Brentford vs Southampton | SAINTS LIVE: The Pre-Match Show

Next Video
PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-West Ham (H)

PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-West Ham (H)

Related videos

Top