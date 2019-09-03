Czech Republic v England Full Match – Euro 2020 Qualifiers | 11 October 2019

Czech Republic v England – All the action from the Group A clash at Sinobo Stadium in Prague. A hat-trick by Raheem Sterling, a Harry Kane penalty and a Tomas Kalas own goal saw England get their qualifying campaign under way with an emphatic 5-0 triumph in March’s reverse fixture, and they have maintained their 100 per cent record since then with victories over Montenegro, Bulgaria and Kosovo. However, the Czechs have won both of their home matches in the group, so will be expecting to provide a sterner test for Gareth Southgate’s men on this occasion. With analysis from Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Lee Dixon, and commentary by Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.

