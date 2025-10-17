Curtis Jones Meets Howard Gayle | Black History Month | Liverpool FC

As part of the club’s Black History Month celebrations, Liverpool FC’s first ever Black player, Howard Gayle, spent the day with Curtis Jones to share his inspiring story of battling racism and breaking down barriers. The pair met at the AXA Training Centre, where Gayle watched the men’s team train and was greeted by captain Virgil van Dijk and head coach Arne Slot, as well as Alexander Isak, Joe Gomez, Alisson Becker and Jeremie Frimpong.

