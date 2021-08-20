Home TV Show News and Interviews Crystal Palace v Brentford Highlights – Premier League | 21 August 2021
Crystal Palace v Brentford Highlights – Premier League | 21 August 2021
Aston Villa v Newcastle United Highlights – Premier League | 21 August 2021

Crystal Palace v Brentford Highlights – Premier League | 21 August 2021

Palace and Brentford shared the points from a fiery clash in south London, as a raucous Selhurst Park welcomed Patrick Vieira to the dugout for the first time.

