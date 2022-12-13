Croatia v Morocco Full Match – FIFA World Cup 2022 | Third-place play-off | 17 December 2022

Croatia v Morocco – Coverage of the third-place play-off, which comes from Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. After finishing as runners-up to France in 2018, the Croatians have exceeded expectations once again, eliminating pre-tournament favourites Brazil in the quarter-finals before eventually succumbing to another South American giant in Argentina. Morocco became the first African team ever to reach a World Cup semi-final after shock victories over Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages, but they lost 2-0 to France in the last four despite another strong display