Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Carrington | Training | Manchester United v Newcastle United

The Analysis Show – 7 September 2021

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Carrington, as he takes to the field and is put through his paces in his first training session back as a Manchester United player!

