Cristiano Ronaldos Best Moments Of 2021/22! 🔥

Cristiano Ronaldo won our Player of the Year award after a fantastic season, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances! 😮‍💨

Enjoy this highlights package of his best moments 🎬

