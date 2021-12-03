Cristiano Ronaldo | Every UEFA Champions League goal for Manchester United so far | MU v Young Boys

Ahead of tonight’s final group stage match of this season’s UCL, we look back on every goal Cristiano Ronaldo has scored for the Reds in the Champions League proper, including his 6 strikes in 5 matches so far this season!

Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at http://bit.ly/ManU_YT

Visit Manchester United at http://www.manutd.com

Like Manchester United on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/manchesterunited

Follow Manchester United on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ManUtd

Follow Manchester on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/manchesterunited

Subscribe to MUTV at https://bit.ly/2L9ymRs