Home TV Show News and Interviews Cristiano Ronaldo | Every UEFA Champions League goal for Manchester United so far | MU v Young Boys

Cristiano Ronaldo | Every UEFA Champions League goal for Manchester United so far | MU v Young Boys

Cristiano Ronaldo | Every UEFA Champions League goal for Manchester United so far | MU v Young Boys
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

La Liga Highlights – 8 December 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Ahead of tonight’s final group stage match of this season’s UCL, we look back on every goal Cristiano Ronaldo has scored for the Reds in the Champions League proper, including his 6 strikes in 5 matches so far this season!

Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at http://bit.ly/ManU_YT
Visit Manchester United at http://www.manutd.com
Like Manchester United on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/manchesterunited
Follow Manchester United on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ManUtd
Follow Manchester on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/manchesterunited
Subscribe to MUTV at https://bit.ly/2L9ymRs

Previous Video
Premier League ,Review show

Premier League Review – 8 December 2021

Next Video
la liga

La Liga Highlights – 8 December 2021

Related videos

Top