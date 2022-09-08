Home TV Show News and Interviews Couldnt turn it down, no chance | Hasselbaink & Dawson react to Potter replacing Thomas Tuchel

Couldnt turn it down, no chance | Hasselbaink & Dawson react to Potter replacing Thomas Tuchel
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Michael Dawson react to Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel and why Graham Potter can not turn down the opportunity to manage the Blues.

