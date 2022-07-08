Home TV Show Could Neymar for Cristiano Ronaldo benefit PSG and Manchester United? | ESPN FC Extra Time

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Crystal Palace 5-4 Millwall

Kay Murray, Steve Nicol and Alejandro Moreno answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Remembering Paul Mariner
4:54 Would a Neymar for Ronaldo swap be beneficial for all involved?
7:57 Stevie advising Clint Dempsey on a transfer
13:57 Best unintentionally scored goal they witnessed
14:52 Which footballers would you want to defend you?
17:56 MLS MVP so far
19:00 How would Stevie have defended Ale back in 2008?

