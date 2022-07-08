Could Neymar for Cristiano Ronaldo benefit PSG and Manchester United? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Kay Murray, Steve Nicol and Alejandro Moreno answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Remembering Paul Mariner

4:54 Would a Neymar for Ronaldo swap be beneficial for all involved?

7:57 Stevie advising Clint Dempsey on a transfer

13:57 Best unintentionally scored goal they witnessed

14:52 Which footballers would you want to defend you?

17:56 MLS MVP so far

19:00 How would Stevie have defended Ale back in 2008?

