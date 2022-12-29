Could Enzo Fernandez join Chelsea for a British record transfer fee? | Paper Talk

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

On today’s edition of ‘Paper Talk Jonathan Liew and Nubaid Haroon spoke about the top stories on the back of this morning’s newspapers.

Topics include: Chelsea’s pursuit of Enzo Fernandez, Newcastle’s transfer plans and an interview with Christian Eriksen where he discussed Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Manchester United

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #papertalk

00:00 – Enzo Fernandez to sign for Chelsea for record fee – The Sun

03:24 – Why Arsenal are targetting Mudryk – Daily Mail

06:23 – Newcaslte want to sign Calcedo and Tielemans – Daily Telegraph

08:10 – Eriksen says Man utd have moved on from Ronaldo’s exit – Daily Mirror

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage