Could a resurgent Marcus Rashford be the answer to Erik ten Hags striker issue?

Marcus Rashford scored one goal and set up another as Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 to move a point behind fourth-placed Tottenham in the Premier League.

United’s preparations were disrupted by a virus which left Raphael Varane, who had only just returned from World Cup duty with France, as their only fit centre-back, with Erik ten Hag having to use left-back Luke Shaw alongside him.

Jody Morris discussed the game and how important players like Marcus Rashford and Casemiro are to Erik ten Hag’s side.

