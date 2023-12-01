Home Leagues Serie A Colpanis Monza hosts Juventus | Promo | Round 14 | Serie A 2023/24

Colpanis Monza hosts Juventus | Promo | Round 14 | Serie A 2023/24

Colpanis Monza hosts Juventus | Promo | Round 14 | Serie A 2023/24
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Fanzone-01/02/2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

All the numbers, stats and interesting facts about the 14th Round fixtures | Serie A 2023/24

0:00 Monza-Juventus
0:28 Genoa-Empoli
0:58 Lazio-Cagliari
1:28 Milan-Frosinone
1:58 Lecce-Bologna
2:28 Fiorentina-Salernitana
2:58 Udinese-Verona
3:28 Sassuolo-Roma
3:58 Napoli-Inter
4:28 Torino-Atalanta

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
Premier League Preview – Matchday 14 [HD]

Premier League Preview – Matchday 14 [HD]

Next Video
Fanzone-01/02/2023

Fanzone-01/02/2023

Related videos

Top