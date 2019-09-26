Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Club 2020 Daily – 20 August 2020
Club 2020 Daily – 20 August 2020
Club 2020 Daily – 20 August 2020

Join James Richardson and guests on the latest instalment of Club 2020 Daily, as they reflect on Bayern Munich’s 3-0 victory over Lyon to set up a Champions League final with PSG.

